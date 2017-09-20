Carabao Cup fourth round draw sees Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham handed home ties while Man United go to Wales

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw was made on Wednesday night after Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal had booked their place in the hat.

United’s reward for beating Burton Albion 4-1 was a trip to Swansea.

City were handed a home tie with Wolves following their 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

Arsenal will play Norwich in round four and edging past Doncaster Rovers at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea were the biggest winners in the third round, battering Nottingham Forest 5-1. The Blues will be take on Everton next.

Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Barnsley in front of a record-low crowd on Tuesday kept the 2008 champions in the hunt.

And Spurs must play at Wembley again in the last 16 after being drawn at home.

But there is sure to be a bigger attendance this time around as local rivals West Ham provide the opposition.

Wembley is buzzing! Oh no hang on, that’s just somebody’s phone pic.twitter.com/RkTlnB5eNF — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 19, 2017

Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full

Spurs v West Ham

Bristol C v Palace

Swansea v Man Utd

Arsenal v Norwich

Chelsea v Everton

Man City v Wolves

Leicester v Leeds

Bournemouth v Boro

