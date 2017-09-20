(Video) Chelsea nice guy Eden Hazard refuses open goal, makes very generous donation to the Michy Batshuayi goal fund

There was a time not very long ago when Michy Batshuayi couldn’t score for love nor money.

But with five goals in his last seven Premier League and Champions League appearances, the Chelsea striker is no longer a charity case.

It seems Eden Hazard didn’t get the memo, though.

Top class HAZARDOUS “@TacticalAC: Pure quality from Eden Hazard pic.twitter.com/pKjEsFUgSL“ — DiDi MoNeyCuReS (@Oma_Egume) September 20, 2017

Hazard displayed ridiculously levels of generosity on Wednesday night as he refused to shoot into a practically empty net.

Instead, he passed to Batshuayi, who stroked the ball home to give Chelsea a 4-0 lead against Nottingham Forest.

It was Batshuayi’s second goal of the night and the first was also assisted by Hazard.

What a jolly nice chap!

