(Video) Fine assist by Chelsea summer signing as Kenedy scores first Stamford Bridge goal to aid bid to exit dog house

When Chelsea signed Antonio Rudiger this summer – paying £31m to Roma according to the Daily Mail – they did so primarily because of his defensive talents.

However, the 24-year-old proved on Wednesday night that he also has plenty to offer in an attacking sense.

With less than 13 minutes on the clock in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, Rudiger claimed a superb assist.

He delivered an perfect cross from the right, putting the ball on a plate for Kenedy to score his third goal for the club.

It was Kenedy’s first ever score at Stamford Bridge and it was much needed.

Kenedy was in the dog house this summer after being sent home from Chelsea’s tour of China for offensive social media posts.

