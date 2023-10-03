Video: Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger channels his inner Usain Bolt with epic sprint

The first half of the Napoli v Real Madrid Champions League game saw Antonio Rudiger channeling his inner Usain Bolt.
Real’s defender, who had gone up to join the attack with the scores at 1-1, saw that his side were light at the back with Napoli breaking upfield.
Rudiger quickly put on the after burners and ate up the ground in a matter of seconds to get back into position.
Just look at him go!
Antonio Rudiger doing Antonio Rudiger things again ?
