Just ONE Englishman in world’s top 55; Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool stars make list

Harry Kane is the only Englishman to have made it into the top-55 in the world.

Over 25,000 professional players have voted to find the Fifa FIFPro World XI, with an remarkable 13 of the 55 players coming from Real Madrid.

Yet with just one Englishman on the list, there are likely to be fresh calls for a limit of foreign players in the Premier League.

Kane’s fellow Englishman, Jamie Vardy, has dropped off the list after a disappointing campaign with Leicester City, according to reports in the Sun.

Champions League winners Real Madrid have utterly dominated the list. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Pepe – now at Besiktas – Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema all feature.

Whilst Kane has been the only Englishman to have made the list, the Premier League has been well represented.

The major surprise has been the inclusion of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, whilst Man City’s Sergio Aguero failed to make the cut.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, of Man Utd, made the list as have Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and N’Golo Kante amongst others.

The lack of Englishmen is a far cry from 2005, when England dominated the inaugural shortlist with 10 nominations.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon are also included, making them the only two players to make every shortlist since the first World XI in 2005.

