Barcelona and Bayern Munich set to go head to head for Confederations Cup winner

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to battle it out for German midfielder Leon Goretzka with the 22-year-old’s contract with Schalke set to run out in June 2018.

IB Times report that Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in attaining the player’s services although Schalke director Christian Heidel has claimed that a deal with Bayern Munich has already been agreed – something Goretzka strongly denies.

The Bundesliga champions are still favourites though after Barcelona had to put their summer pursuit on hold after concentrating on trying capture the signatures of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho with the Catalan club succeeding to sign the former.

Goretzka was part of the Germany squad that won the Confederations Cup during the summer.

He played 30 games last season, netting eight times and claiming four assists as Schalke performed under par, finishing 10th in the league.

Not yet the full package but a promising player nonetheless.