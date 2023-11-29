Opinion: Szymon Marciniak must never ref again after Newcastle handball

The penalty decision given against Newcastle on Tuesday night was an absolute disgrace. A farce.

If Szymon Marciniak, referee of the 2022 World Cup final, takes another, more considered, look at the last-minute incident, he surely cannot conclude that Paris Saint-Germain should’ve been awarded a penalty.

UEFA too need to come out and explain how and why, when the ball in from Ousmane Dembele had clearly struck Tino Livramento’s chest before hitting his elbow, a spot-kick was awarded.

"It's absolutely never a penalty… at this level it's a disgrace" ?@allysbears and @jjenas8 have a strongly opinionated discussion around the awarding of the penalty which cost Newcastle the win…@laura_woodsy | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Da8dMe6dCc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sport

The wider issue is that the incident also took place well over a minute after extra-time should’ve ended and gives rise to various conspiracy theories being peddled.

On balance of play it could be argued that a draw is the least that PSG deserved on the night, but that’s not something that’s up for debate.

How on earth is football meant to move on from VAR’s mistakes if supposedly the best officials in the game are now being swayed by it.

It’s time that sub-standard officiating was called out for what it is and, on the night, Szymon Marciniak will be disappointed that his late, late game-changing decision is going to be the only thing that people talk about when reviewing this match.

What that happens, you know that something is amiss…