Video: Ousmane Dembele scores sensational goal before Kylian Mbappe bags a brace to make it 11-0

The PSG winger scored his first of the game before Kylian Mbappe bagged his brace to make it 11-0 against Gibraltar in Nice.
Despite coming into this game as confirmed Group B winners, France put 10 men Gibraltar to the sword in a ruthless thrashing at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.
By half-time alone, it was 7-0 to Didier Deschamps’s side but they have now scored their 10th and 11th goals with very little time remaining.
Ousmane Dembele grabbed his first of the night with a left-footed strike past the goalkeeper before Mbapper scored his second.
🚨🚨| GOAL: Dembele makes it 10!
France 10-0 Gibraltar
TEN for France! 😱
Ousmane Dembélé scores as the hosts get into double figures 🇫🇷#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/5nrhOhuOYD
🚨🚨| GOAL: Mbappe has a brace!
France 11-0 Gibraltar
