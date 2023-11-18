Video: Ousmane Dembele scores sensational goal before Kylian Mbappe bags a brace to make it 11-0

International Football
Posted by

The PSG winger scored his first of the game before Kylian Mbappe bagged his brace to make it 11-0 against Gibraltar in Nice.

Despite coming into this game as confirmed Group B winners, France put 10 men Gibraltar to the sword in a ruthless thrashing at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

By half-time alone, it was 7-0 to Didier Deschamps’s side but they have now scored their 10th and 11th goals with very little time remaining.

Ousmane Dembele grabbed his first of the night with a left-footed strike past the goalkeeper before Mbapper scored his second.

Video courtesy of TF1 Direct.

Video courtesy of TF1 Direct.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.