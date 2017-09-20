Chelsea relief as influential forward rules out possibility of future PSG move

Chelsea can breathe a huge sigh of relief after Eden Hazard has ruled out joining PSG in the future.

Hazard has risen to become a key player at Chelsea since signing from Lille in 2012.

The Belgian forward has been linked with a move from Chelsea to PSG in recent years as the French club have looked to become a force in European football.

In the last week alone, Hazard has been encouraged to join PSG by Belgian international team-mate Thomas Meunier.

Yet according to reports in the Express, Hazard has ruled out moving PSG in the future and would only return to France to play for Lille.

Hazard, who has never played club football in his native Belgium, joined Lille as a youth player and won the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France in his seven years with the club.

The Chelsea forward told French media outlet SFR Sport, “There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago.”

“Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club.”

“I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me.

“I am at Chelsea for the time being, and I don’t know where my career will take me in the future, but if I do go back to France it will be to play for Lille.”

