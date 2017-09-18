Chelsea defender ‘wet himself’ – former Stamford Bridge legend wades into tackle row

Chelsea defender David Luiz has been accused of ‘wetting himself’ by former Stamford Bridge legend Ray Wilkins.

Luiz was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Seak Kolasinac during Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal yesterday.

Speaking on TalkSport this morning, Wilkins said, “It was an atrocious tackle. He either wants to hurt Kolasinac, or he’s afraid. I’ll go for the latter.”

“He saw him coming towards him and thought, ‘wow, this fella is a giant’ and he basically wet himself.”

“Kolasinac went to the floor, his boots never came off the ground, he just went for the ball. If Luiz had done that there would have been nothing wrong. It’s on the halfway line for goodness sake.”

Luiz was closely tailed by Alexis Sanchez just before the challenge and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was to blame for the challenge.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Conte said, “I don’t like to comment on refereeing decisions, it is in the past, but now the only thing I can tell you is it is very important to see what happened before the David Luiz tackle.”

“For sure, that was a foul (by Sanchez on Luiz). But the referee took this decision. If he stopped the play before, it wouldn’t matter.”

