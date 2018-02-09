Arsenal star given brutal warning over his future following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer

Arsenal hero Emmanuel Petit fires warning to Alexandre Lacazette

Petit feels Lacazette’s future is in doubt due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival

The ex-Gunner already thinks the French striker could head for the exit

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has fired a brutal warning to Alexandre Lacazette over his future at the club after the January transfer window signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners spent a club-record fee of £56million (as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time) to bring in Aubemayang from Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the winter transfer window, and he’s made a bright start at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang was prolific during his time in the Bundesliga and didn’t take long to get off the mark for his new club, netting a well-taken finish in the 5-1 demolition of Everton last weekend.

Lacazette hasn’t made the best of starts since joining Arsenal in the summer, despite shining at his previous club Lyon.

Petit now feels the 26-year-old could already be a candidate for the exit door at the end of the season due to Aubameyang’s presence up front.

‘Lacazette is under massive pressure,’ Petit is quoted in the Metro. ‘He needs to improve or face the exit this summer.

‘Aubameyang’s signing tells me it might already be too late. Arsene Wenger’s belief in Lacazette has gone.

‘After six months his statistics are not exactly tremendous. Auba is exactly the man Arsenal need.’

Arsenal fans will be disappointed that things don’t seem to have worked out with Lacazette despite the France international clearly having plenty of quality as illustrated during his time in Ligue 1.

Still, the club must be clinical when needed and it may be that Lacazette simply isn’t cut out for this level and will need replacing in the summer.