Manchester United injury news: More bad news for Jose Mourinho as MUFC duo injured on international duty

There’s some slightly worrying Manchester United injury news emerging as reports in France claim Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are missing training on international duty due to picking up injuries.

According to L’Equipe, the duo sat out training with France on Tuesday to receive treatment from the medical staff, though it’s not yet known quite how serious these knocks are.

Most likely, Les Bleus are just being cautious with players ahead of such an important time in the club season, with United likely to be unhappy if their stars return from this round of friendly matches unable to then play in upcoming big games in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Pogba has not been at his best for United for some time now, but remains a player Jose Mourinho will want to have at peak fitness between now and May.

The 25-year-old had some recent injury problems of his own with United, missing the recent win over Liverpool and only starting on the bench against Sevilla and Brighton.

Martial is another key player in Mourinho’s first-team and United will need him on form after the surprisingly slow start made by Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.