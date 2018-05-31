As Inter prepare for their return to the Champions League, AC Milan will be hoping to bridge the gap to their city rivals next season.

Luciano Spalletti guided the Nerazzurri into fourth place in Serie A in dramatic fashion after their thrilling win over Lazio on the last day of the season.

In turn, they’ll need to bolster the squad in order to ensure that they can compete on various fronts next season and to ensure that they can make a positive impression on their return to Europe’s top table.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing campaign for Milan, as they finished sixth to return to the Europa League, while they ended eight points adrift of Inter in the final standings.

With that in mind, Gennaro Gattuso will also be hoping to see his squad strengthened, and according to agent Davide Lippi, both Milan giants have seemingly set their sights on Sassuolo forward Matteo Politano.

“Milan are certainly among the group of clubs interested in Matteo,” he told Calciomercato. “It’s still early, we will evaluate all the various situations. There is no rush.

“There are a bunch of teams interested in Matteo and we are evaluating different aspects, from sports to economic with Sassuolo. I can say that it’s not only Inter, it is not a confirmation or a denial: It is a matter of evaluating everything calmly and carefully.”

Politano, 24, enjoyed a decent campaign with Sassuolo this past year, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Particularly in the case of Milan who have lacked depth in the wide positions with Hakan Calhanoglu and Suso playing heavy minutes last season, they could be in need of addressing that area of the squad this summer and Politano may well emerge as the solution.