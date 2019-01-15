Chelsea face a partial closure of their stadium Stamford Bridge as Uefa reportedly open disciplinary proceedings against the Blues over alleged racist chanting.

The Premier League giants could end up seeing part of their home ground closed off for future games in European competition after the behaviour of some of their supporters against Vidi in Hungary this season.

This is according to the Independent, who explain that some Chelsea fans were heard chanting songs of an antisemitic nature, while some allegedly carried a flag bearing the Nazi symbol.

Clearly, this has no place in football or society in general and must be stamped out if Uefa have reason to do so – and a limit on fans Chelsea can bring into home games would surely have an impact.

This is more damning news in terms of Chelsea’s reputation, however, with this not being the first time their fans have been at the centre of a racism storm.

One notable recent incident was the Paris Metro attack, as reported here by the BBC in 2017.