“Game of his life” – Surprise Manchester United star praised by these fans for heroic performance at PSG

Manchester United fans are delighted at half time as they surprisingly lead 2-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Red Devils may have genuine hope of going through now, with one more goal enough to take them past PSG on away goals provided they don’t concede another.

Romelu Lukaku has scored twice in a fine first half for United, but it’s young midfielder Scott McTominay who’s getting a huge amount of love from MUFC supporters on Twitter right now.

The Scot hasn’t always been a fan-favourite at Old Trafford, having come into the first-team under Jose Mourinho but failed to settle after slotting in in a number of different positions.

Tonight, however, McTominay has been a rock in midfield for United, taking his chance after being brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to the club suffering so many injuries.

For the moment, it’s working wonders, and these happy United fans are finding new love for the 22-year-old…

McTominay game of his life ? — Jack beamish. (@JackBeamish1) March 6, 2019

McTominay has been nothing short of sensational. Jose's taking this to his grave — Sergio Ramadoss (@Insipid_United) March 6, 2019

Mctominay great first half ?????? — Craig Hughes (@official_cheek6) March 6, 2019

Mctominay fantastic

Fred decent

Pereira good — Affan ??????? (@mufc_affanf9) March 6, 2019

Are you watching Mctominay???!!!!! Boy is he good!!!!! — Nykelodeon. (@nickybantz) March 6, 2019

Mctominay has done well breaking up play & winning fouls. Rashford & pereira have to step up in the 2nd half. — Mac (@Mac_0592) March 6, 2019

We've done ourselves proud this 1st half. Scott McTominay has been vital with his pressing. Fred not too strong but also helping out Pereira needs to improve Dalot game changer with Big Rom netting 2 vital away goals Briny on 2nd Half#PSGMUN — MUFC Retweets King™? (@nanaKingSnr) March 6, 2019

McTominay taken a few lessons from Herrera. #Shithousery — ? Adam ? Sweeney ? (@AdamWSweeney) March 6, 2019

Heroes in centre mid. McTominay has been incredible ?? — Jamie Fitton (@JamboFitz) March 6, 2019