“Game of his life” – Surprise Manchester United star praised by these fans for heroic performance at PSG

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans are delighted at half time as they surprisingly lead 2-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Red Devils may have genuine hope of going through now, with one more goal enough to take them past PSG on away goals provided they don’t concede another.

Romelu Lukaku has scored twice in a fine first half for United, but it’s young midfielder Scott McTominay who’s getting a huge amount of love from MUFC supporters on Twitter right now.

The Scot hasn’t always been a fan-favourite at Old Trafford, having come into the first-team under Jose Mourinho but failed to settle after slotting in in a number of different positions.

Tonight, however, McTominay has been a rock in midfield for United, taking his chance after being brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to the club suffering so many injuries.

For the moment, it’s working wonders, and these happy United fans are finding new love for the 22-year-old…