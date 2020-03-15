Video: 75-year-old Ezzeldin Bahader scores on professional debut

We could all do with a bit of cheering up at the moment, and this video below is truly heartwarming.

Watch this clip from the Sun as 75-year-old footballer Ezzeldin Bahader makes his professional debut in the game, and even manages to get on the score sheet by firing a penalty in to the top corner!

Make your professional debut at 75 years old ? Score a penalty ? Ezzeldin Bahader is halfway to breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest professional footballer pic.twitter.com/lVXKSVHFp7 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) March 15, 2020

The tweet above says Bahader is half way to breaking the Guinness World Record for oldest professional footballer, in what is truly a remarkable story.

Good on the guy for reminding us never to give up on a dream – no matter what point at life we’re at.