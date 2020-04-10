Leeds United legend in hospital after contracting coronavirus

Leeds United legend Norman Hunter has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, according to a report in the Daily Star.

The 76-year-old is being treated by the NHS and is currently in hospital undergoing treatment, according to the report.

In a statement, his former club Leeds said:

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

“Keep battling Norman, we are all with you.”

The former centre-back, who played for Leeds between 1962 to 1976 became a fan favourite at Elland Road and was crowned the club’s player of the year in 1971.

The Leeds legend also played for England between 1965 and 1974 and was part of England’s famous 1966 World Cup-winning squad, although he didn’t feature in the tournament.

Hunter won 28 caps for England in total, scoring 2 goals in his time playing for the Three Lions.

The former Leeds defender is to undergo treatment for coronavirus and continues to battle the disease while being admitted to the hospital.

We can only wish Hunter a speedy recovery whilst wishing his family well, in a delicate time such as this.