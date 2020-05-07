Chelsea are reportedly set to battle the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for the potential transfer of Polish wonderkid Filip Marchwinksi.

The 18-year-old is considered a top talent and his performances have caught the eye of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, according to Don Balon.

Marchwinski has also impressed Chelsea, according to Don Balon, and he certainly seems to fit the bill in terms of being the type of player Blues boss Frank Lampard needs and likes to use.

The rookie manager has promoted plenty of youngsters at Chelsea this season and seems to have a good knack for developing young talent.

Marchwinski could get opportunities to play and continue improving under Lampard, while CFC are also clearly in need of more options up front.

It’s been a challenging season at Stamford Bridge, with the team lacking enough of a goal threat after a series of poor signings up front.

Alvaro Morata flopped and has since left, while Olivier Giroud hasn’t done enough to earn Lampard’s trust, while last season’s loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain was also unsuccessful.

Marchwinski can play attacking midfield or centre-forward and looks a talent worth investing in, though it would no doubt be hard to say no to the likes of Real and Barca.

Los Blancos need more options up front as well after a poor debut season from Luka Jovic, while Karim Benzema is not getting any younger.

Barcelona, meanwhile, also have a strong record when it comes to promoting and developing youth, so may see Marchwinski as a better option than recent flop signings like Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.