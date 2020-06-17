With the English Championship and Leagues 1 and 2 just about to restart, the news that another eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed will surely send shockwaves through the leagues.

Football as a sport has gradually been getting used to the ‘new normal,’ and all of the protocols that this entails, however, it seems clear that the sport isn’t entirely out of the woods yet where coronavirus is concerned.

The Daily Star report that from a total of 2213 tests on players and staff in the leagues, that were undertaken between last Thursday until midnight on Tuesday, eight were positive, but the worry must be that these have come just three days before a return to action.

Brentford, from the Championship, had one positive case according to the Daily Star, with the remainder coming in the lower divisions.

What that means now is, in line with EFL guidelines, those players must now self-isolate and will not be able to re-enter a club training facility until they have provided a negative test.