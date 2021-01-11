Menu

Video: Hilarious 5-a-side accident almost ends up in a riot

Posted by

Thousands of men and women across the world like to get out after work for a midweek kick about at a local leisure centre. 5-a-side is a great way to have fun, socialise, and keep fit. In some countries like Brazil, where they developed the game of Futsal, it is also a superb way to hone your technical skills as a footballer. However, the game does come with its risks, as this hilarious video shows…

MORE: Sunderland youth team star calls club bosses “cowards” for sacking his kitman father and sensationally joins Newcastle

More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard suggests wonderkid duo “pushing” for regular first-ream roles at Chelsea
Sunderland youth team star calls club bosses “cowards” for sacking his kitman father and sensationally joins Newcastle
Arsenal transfer news: £40m playmaker battle, Gunners ace changes mind over move, Ozil future hint on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.