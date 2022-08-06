West Ham have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

With Kyle Walker reaching the latter stages of his career, we could see Joao Cancelo return to his favoured right-back position in the near future. Naturally, a new left-back would be necessary, and according to i News, Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Grimaldo this summer.

Now, Manchester City could face some competition to secure his signature, with journalist Dean Hones confirming to GiveMeSport that West Ham are considering a move for Grimaldo, if they fail to sign Filip Kostic.

The 26-year-old would provide competition for Aaron Cresswell, after Arthur Masuaku was allowed to leave the club on loan.

However, West Ham recently announced the signing of Maxwel Cornet, who has been utilised in a wing-back position at times in his career.

Cornet is better in forward positions, but could be a useful option to provide cover for Cresswell.

Grimaldo is capable of defending adequately as well as providing a threat going forward, making him an ideal wing-back if West Ham keep the system they used so regularly last season.