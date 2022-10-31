Wales begin talks with UEFA to change their name after the World Cup

Wales have begun informal talks with UEFA regarding changing their name after the World Cup.

The Welsh name for Wales is Cymru, and according to the Daily Mail, Wales have begun talks with UEFA regarding officially changing their name after the World Cup.

The Football Association of Wales already goes by the name of Cymru internally, but they are looking to be widely known by their Welsh name.

This isn’t the first time a country has looked to change how they’re known globally, with Turkey now competing on the international stage as Turkiye.