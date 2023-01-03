West Ham eyeing January move for 24-year-old defender

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the FC Metz defender Koffi Kouao.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the Hammers are looking to sign the 24-year-old right-back this month and it will be interesting to see if the French outfit are prepared to let him leave midway through the season. Kouao joined Metz back in August and the French club might not be keen on losing him so soon.

However, it is hardly surprising that the Hammers are looking to bring in a quality defender.

West Ham have been vulnerable at the back this season and they are currently 17th in the Premier League table. The Hammers are only above the relegation zone on goal difference and they will need to improve the squad in order to beat the drop.

West Ham have looked vulnerable at the back this season conceding 22 goals in 17 league matches. Bringing in a quality defender could help them improve and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for Kouao in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Hammers will have to replace him adequately. The 24-year-old Ivorian could be the ideal replacement for the Czech Republic defender.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join a Premier League club is likely to be an attractive option for the Ivorian defender who plays for a Ligue 2 club. It would be a major step up In his career and a move to West Ham would also allow him to showcase his quality at a higher level.