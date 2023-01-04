Major West Ham exodus potentially on cards as damning £300m update emerges

West Ham United may reportedly be forced to sell a large chunk of their squad if they are relegated this season.

It’s been a poor start from the Hammers, with some growing speculation over David Moyes’ future as manager as the team continues to go backwards.

West Ham may now be in serious danger of going down, and a report from Claret and Hugh suggests it would majorly damage their value.

This could get in the way of a takeover, with the club currently thought to be valued at around £300million, but that could get significantly lower if they’re playing in the Championship next season.

That would then require player sales to balance the books, so Hammers fans will undoubtedly just be hoping the team can turn things around as soon as possible.

WHUFC have lost their last five league games in a row and are currently in 17th place in the table.