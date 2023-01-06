Former England manager names the man Liverpool should hire to replace Jurgen Klopp

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has suggested that Liverpool should hire Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni as their next coach if Jurgen Klopp were to leave the club.

Scaloni has had success as manager recently with Argentina, leading the team to a Copa America title in 2021 and a World Cup win in Qatar in 2022.

Many people have praised the former West Ham United player’s tactical acumen because the South American team needed something special after losing their World Cup opener to Saudi Arabia.

And Eriksson has now tipped him to replace Klopp at Liverpool. He said:

“Lionel Scaloni will be of interest to many clubs, next season he will be one of the coaches who will end up in the Premier League. If Jurgen Klopp was to get sacked this season, it’s possible for Liverpool to appoint Scaloni as their next manager, but Klopp has done a great job overall, I hope he does not get sacked.”

Despite Eriksson’s suggestion, It is almost impossible for Klopp to be fired right now regardless of Liverpool’s poor form this season.

The owners and the fans are both completely behind the manager and he is fully expected to turn things around as he has done so often at Liverpool.

Liverpool face Wolves in the FA Cup final next and they will be hoping for a much needed win after the shock defeat to Brentford on Monday.