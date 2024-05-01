(Video)- “I am just focused on the present” – Jadon Sancho discusses his future

Jadon Sancho turned in a brilliant performance as Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi final on Wednesday night.

Niklas Fullkrug scored the games only goal with a brilliant strike with Sancho a constant threat throughout, completing 11 successful dribbles, the most by any player in a Champions League match this season.

Sancho has rediscovered his form at Dortmund, following his loan move from Manchester United in January, and looks much fitter and sharper.

The 24-year-old fell out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season and was banished from the first team before leaving the club on a temporary basis.

Dortmund reportedly want to make Sancho’s move permanent, and talks with United are believed to take place soon.

It remains unclear if the forward has a future at Old Trafford, and when asked after the game about his future the winger said he didn’t know if he would be at Dortmund next season.

Watch: Sancho discusses his future

