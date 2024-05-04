Getafe in talks with Manchester United over extending Mason Greenwood’s loan deal

Manchester United and Getafe are reportedly in talks over extending Mason Greenwood’s loan deal for a second season.

Greenwood joined the Spanish side on loan last summer, and has impressed with 10 goals in 32 appearances.

The 22-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, but United have the option to extend it for a further year, and may do so to protect his value if they can’t agree a permanent sale.

United and Getafe in discussions over second Greenwood loan

Following the success of Greenwood’s loan in Spain, its been reported Getafe are keen to keep the forward for another season.

The Athletic state the two clubs have opened talks over the possibility of extending the loan, but United are believed to want a permanent sale.

They add the Red Devils will only consider another loan if they don’t receive an acceptable offer for their academy graduate.

Greenwood is reportedly attracting interest from other clubs in La Liga, and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for him.

It remains unclear what will happen with Greenwood, but it appears certain there won’t be any way back into the fold at United, with that decision one of many Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will have to make at Old Trafford this summer.

Greenwood isn’t the only player’s future United need to sort out, with reports emerging that the majority of the squad will be up for sale, in what is expected to be a summer of huge change at the club.

It’s far from certain Erik ten Hag will be in the dug out come the start of next season, and it’s vital United get their recruitment right and move players on that need to leave, having made too many costly mistakes in recent windows.