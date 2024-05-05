Exclusive: Man United have made their final decision on Mason Greenwood says Romano

The future of Man United’s Mason Greenwood has long been a topic of conversation for supporters of the club, and now it seems that the Red Devils have made a final decision on the 22-year-old.

On loan at Getafe for the current 2023/24 season, his name has been largely kept out of the headlines in England after an unsavoury incident which forced the club to suspend him pending the outcome of a court case.

Ultimately, Greenwood didn’t need to attend court for reasons widely reported, and he was therefore allowed to continue with his football career.

Man United will sell Mason Greenwood

It appeared that this would be at Old Trafford with a media briefing seemingly leaked ahead of the official announcement, but it received such a backlash that the club were forced to loan out the player.

He has quietly rebuilt his career at Getafe in the Spanish top-flight, and as we come to the end of his loan spell there, Man United have decided to put an end to all of the speculation as to what happens next.

“I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn’t changed,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan.”

Though that’s clearly the best outcome for all parties, it will surely leave United and the player himself thinking about what might have been.

Seeing how poorly United’s wingers have performed over the past couple of seasons, and how brilliant Greenwood was before the decisions made in his personal life overtook his professional career, there is an argument that he is just what Erik ten Hag has needed in his side of late.

However, it’s a moot point because Greenwood will always be persona non grata for a large section of the United faithful, and the club need to move on from that situation.