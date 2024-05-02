Erik ten Hag insists he’s happy with Jadon Sancho’s performances as it means his value might go up

Erik ten Hag insisted he’s happy for Jadon Sancho, and believes his return to form could increase his value this summer.

Following a difficult first half of the season at Old Trafford Sancho has found his mojo again in Germany, and delivered a brilliant performance in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi final first leg against Paris Saint Germain.

The 24-year-old’s future at Manchester United is in doubt following a very public falling out with Ten Hag, which saw him banished from the first team completely.

Ten Hag insists he’s happy for Sancho

It appears Sancho is unlikely to return to Old Trafford next season, even if the Dutchman is no longer in charge.

However, if he keeps up his good form for the Bundesliga side it increases the chances of the Red Devils being able to recoup more of the £73m they paid to sign Sancho.

The 54-year-old has maintained that for Sancho to have any chance of resurrecting his United career he must apologise, something which seems very unlikely to happen.

The United boss was asked for his thoughts on the wingers performance against PSG revealing he was happy for the player, and the money he could get United this summer.

“So let’s say this, yesterday he played very good and he’s a very good player”, Ten Hag told reporters.

“Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good.

“I’m happy for Jadon, for the performance yesterday, and we’ll see what is going to happen in the future.”

Sancho himself was asked after the game with PSG yesterday what the future holds for him, and insisted he didn’t know if he would be at Dortmund next season and only focuses on the present.

The winger only appeared for United three times in the Premier League in the first half of the season and his last appearance was against Nottingham Forest in August.