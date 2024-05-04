As the Premier League season draws to a close, the spotlight intensifies on the future of England star Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

With his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund revitalising his career, the 24-year-old winger finds himself at the centre of transfer speculation, with his return to Manchester United hanging in the balance.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, Sancho has undergone a resurgence, showcasing his talent and reclaiming his place among Europe’s elite. His impact has been undeniable, contributing to Dortmund’s push towards the Champions League final and reigniting discussions about his long-term future.

According to reports from Sky Germany, via the Daily Star, Sancho is determined to prolong his stay at the Westfalenstadion, a sentiment fueled by his rejuvenated form and the uncertainty surrounding his role at Old Trafford. A tumultuous fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last year led to his departure from the first-team squad, prompting his loan move to Dortmund.

Despite his United contract running until 2026, the timing could work in Sancho’s favour. With the risk of entering the final year of his deal, United may be compelled to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for a reduced fee. This scenario sets the stage for a potential bidding war, with Dortmund eager to secure Sancho’s services permanently.

Jadon Sancho’s big money move to Manchester United has been a disaster

Jadon Sancho looks like him former self again at Borussia Dortmund. Since making his loan switch back to Germany he has racked up two goals and one assist in the Bundesliga, and he’s netted a vital goal in the Champions League semi-final first leg for them.

His goals and assists numbers for Dortmund are absolutely remarkable: in 154 appearances he’s scored 53 goals and provided 66 assists. And when you compare his stats at Manchester United it’s a massive drop off. After making a £72 million move to Old Trafford, Sancho has just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils.