Photo: Dortmund celebrate in front of their fans at Parc des Princes

Borussia Dortmund had every right to celebrate their win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The rank outsiders of the remaining four teams left in the competition before they took to the field in Paris, the Bundesliga side once again showed the world how to defend against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele et al.

The joy was there for all to see at full time as the players rushed over to the pocket of Dortmund supporters in one corner, and then they all posed for an epic team photo to celebrate their Wembley date against either rivals Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

??? Marco Reus almost in tears: “We go to Wembley, crazy… crazy. We are back, more than 10 years later”. “We have to make it happen, it’s our moment. It’s now”, told Prime. pic.twitter.com/meIF92HjJT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 7, 2024

Photo via Fabrizio Romano on X