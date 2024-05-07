Photo: Dortmund celebrate in front of their fans at Parc des Princes

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund had every right to celebrate their win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The rank outsiders of the remaining four teams left in the competition before they took to the field in Paris, the Bundesliga side once again showed the world how to defend against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele et al.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool tie down 17-year-old prolific goalscorer to professional deal
Opinion: Kylian Mbappe shows he isn’t the man for the big occasion again
Video: Three chances PSG will rue missing following Champions League elimination

The joy was there for all to see at full time as the players rushed over to the pocket of Dortmund supporters in one corner, and then they all posed for an epic team photo to celebrate their Wembley date against either rivals Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Photo via Fabrizio Romano on X

More Stories Ian Maatsen Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.