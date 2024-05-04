Exclusive: Man United and Chelsea on alert as Dortmund set to secure UCL football next season

Borussia Dortmund are virtually assured of Champions League football next season and that will give the Bundesliga outfit a boost both on and off the pitch.

They showed with their performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final that they are a match for anyone on their day, though not being able to qualify for the premier European competition next season would’ve severely hindered their progress.

Whether Edin Terzic remains in charge next season or not is a moot point at the moment because the club can at least begin to shape their transfer market strategy on the basis of the financial windfall they’ll receive, regardless of who is in the dugout.

Sancho and Maatsen to stay at Dortmund

“Congratulations to Borussia Dortmund for what they’re doing in the Champions League, really special work, they’re doing a huge job,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“It’s been a special season in Europe and after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, they also have almost guaranteed fifth spot in the Bundesliga, and another Champions League season in 2024/25.”

Their evident success this season is likely to have a direct impact on Manchester United and Chelsea too.

Both clubs allowed one of their players to move on loan to Signal Iduna Park, and it’s safe to say that the pair have done more than enough to justify a permanent contract.

“It’s really important news for Borussia Dortmund. Why? Obviously they have the importance of Champions League but also the fresh money from the competition so that they can really attack their two main targets,” Romano continued.

“The first one is to keep Jadon Sancho. It’s not going to be easy but Dortmund will meet with Manchester United and try to find a solution. So let’s see what’s going to happen.

“And then Ian Maatsen. The player is really happy and he has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract. Conversations will take place and the club will really try to make this happen also.”

It isn’t clear at this stage how much Sancho will cost Dortmund, though it will surely be in United’s best interests to come to a deal to suit all parties.

Were Erik ten Hag to be relieved of his duties at Old Trafford, there’s a slight possibility that the powers that be would require Sancho to return to the red half of Manchester, though the way in which the player was treated will surely ensure that his preference is to remain in Germany.

Maatsen’s switch should be easier to conclude given that his release clause is already known.