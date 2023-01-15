Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod.

The 16-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can get a deal across the line before the January window closes.

MacLeod is highly rated at the Scottish club and he has made three appearances in the Scottish Premiership as well.

According to journalist Keith Downie, MacLeod is one of the number of players Newcastle are looking at right now. The Magpies are reportedly keen on improving the pool of young talent at the club.

Downie told GiveMeSport: “I think he’s just another one for the youth team. They’re trying to really bulk up the youth side because the academy at Newcastle has been neglected for years. “What they want to do is just have a more competitive under-23 team and they want to have a more competitive academy and better youth players. “He’s one of a number that they’re looking at. I heard about that one last week. But he’s certainly not for the first team.”

MacLeod has the potential to develop into a first-team player for Newcastle and working with a manager like Eddie Howe could help him improve as a player. The Newcastle manager has done well to nurture young talents throughout his managerial career.

The Premier League side certainly have the financial resources to tempt the Scottish club into selling the prodigious young attacker this month.

Since their takeover, Newcastle have put together a formidable squad but they have also shown a willingness to invest in talented young players so that they can secure their long-term future and build the club sustainably.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club is likely to be a tempting option for the youngster and it remains to be seen whether MacLeod can secure a move to England this month.