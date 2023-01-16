West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Troyes attacker Mama Balde this month.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the 27-year-old is a priority target for the Hammers as they look to improve their attacking options in January.

It has been a disappointing season for West Ham so far and they are currently 18th in the league table. David Moyes will have to improve his squad if the Hammers want to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season.

Signing a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for the Hammers, especially with the way Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have performed this season.

Balde has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 club this season scoring 8 goals and picking up 4 assists in the league so far. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and a move to the Premier League could be a tempting option for him.

It would be a major step up in the player’s career and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can agree on a fee with the French club. The striker is reportedly valued at €15 million and West Ham certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old can operate as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Moyes and West Ham during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, the report from Foot Mercato also adds that West Ham are keen on Lorient’s Terem Moffi as well.