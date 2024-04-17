Video- Jamie Carragher believes Real Madrid are on a different level in the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher believes there’s something about the Champions League and Real Madrid that elevates them to a completely different level.

The former Liverpool man was speaking on CBS after the game as Madrid advanced to the last four after beating Manchester City on penalties.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will now take on German giants Bayern Munich in the last four.

Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic saw their spot kicks saved as the defending champions exited at the quarter final stage.

If you hadn’t watched the game and just looked at the stats you would think Real Madrid were lucky to go through but in the Champions League they always seems to find a way.