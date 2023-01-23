FA launch investigation after player inserted finger into opponent’s anus during Sunday League game

Leaked messages from the FA disciplinary team show that an investigation has been launched into a Sunday League player allegedly inserting his finger to the anus of an opponent during a game earlier this January.

The incident was said to have taken place in a game on the 8th of January, and leaked messages have shown that requests are being made for witnesses to give their account of what happened.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, the message reads: “It has been reported to us that during a match between [home team] and [away team], a player allegedly inserted his finger(s) into an opposition player’s anus.”

It seems police may also have been informed, while serious and lengthy punishments have been handed out for sexual assault in the past.