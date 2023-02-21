Video: Liverpool fans provide insane bus welcome for Champions League clash

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 at Anfield tonight and fans of the Reds came out in numbers to show their support for their team. 

This season has been a disaster for Jurgen Klopp’s side and the Champions League is their last hope of winning a trophy. That outcome is unlikely but with two wins on the bounce, tonight could be the start of a memorable European campaign for Liverpool.

As the Liverpool bus approached Anfield, there was a cloud of red smoke and fireworks as far as the eye could see.

