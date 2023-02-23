Leeds set to bring in 49-year-old to assist Javi Gracia

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Zigor Aranalde is set to join Leeds United as the club’s assistant manager.

Leeds United recently appointed Javi Gracia as their manager and the Spaniard has decided to bring in Aranalde as his assistant at Elland Road as per Leeds Live.

The duo have worked together at clubs like Watford and Valencia in the past and therefore the reunion is hardly a surprise.

Aranalde has considerable experience in English football and he has previously held scouting roles at clubs like Brighton and West Brom.

Leeds are in a precarious position right now and they will be hoping to survive relegation this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites can turn things around in the coming weeks and pull clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds have sacked manager Jesse Marsch following a series of disappointing results and Gracia will be expected to transform them in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish manager can make an immediate impact at Elland Road now.

