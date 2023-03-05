“I was just a dripping mess” – Former footballer admits being a porn star isn’t what he expected

Former Crystal Palace academy player Damian Oliver has admitted that moving into porn acting isn’t quite what he expected it to be.
The former footballer has shared his experiences of shooting pornography in slightly intimidating circumstances, whilst only being paid £150 for his first film.
He said: “That was terrifying, being on my first set, the camera guy there was a big bald Irishman, he was quite scary – I’ve got to get my d**k out in front of him and start f***ing.”
He went on: “It was like laminate flooring, and I was butt-naked and sweating, and I was slipping in my own sweat.
“We had to keep cutting, I had her bent over the sofa but I kept slipping all across the floor, they had to keep wiping the floor down, I was just a dripping mess.”
Explaining how he got into porn in the first place, Oliver said: “People used to say to me, ‘you’re doing it all anyway’, because they knew I used to sleep with girls, I was a player, and they said, ‘you might as well get paid for it’.
“But it wasn’t until I had the confidence to actually do it, [that I realised] it was a whole different ball game.”