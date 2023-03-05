“I was just a dripping mess” – Former footballer admits being a porn star isn’t what he expected

Former Crystal Palace academy player Damian Oliver has admitted that moving into porn acting isn’t quite what he expected it to be.

The former footballer has shared his experiences of shooting pornography in slightly intimidating circumstances, whilst only being paid £150 for his first film.

He said: “That was terrifying, being on my first set, the camera guy there was a big bald Irishman, he was quite scary – I’ve got to get my d**k out in front of him and start f***ing.”