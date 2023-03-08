Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes believes Eddie Howe will one day leave the Magpies to manage the England men’s national team.

Having done an incredible job during his time with the Geordies, although Howe has no plans to leave his position, Guimaraes believes his gaffer is destined to one day succeed Gareth Southgate.

Speaking in a recent interview about the prospect of the 45-year-old taking charge of the Three Lions, Guimaraes said: “Newcastle will be in the Champions League every year in the future. I think about staying here for a long time. I want to make the club story as priority.

“Eddie Howe will become the England manager one day, I’m sure”