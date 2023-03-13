Man United look set for transfer battle with Arsenal for £40m+ Premier League star

Manchester United reportedly look set to be up against the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for the transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international has impressed since moving to the Premier League and it’s not too surprising to see that he is now being linked with bigger clubs ahead of the summer.

Man Utd would surely benefit from strengthening in the defensive midfield department as they surely cannot rely on Scott McTominay and Fred for too much longer, and Palhinha looks like he could be ideal.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are among Palhinha’s main suitors, but Arsenal also look to be in the mix for the 27-year-old, who would likely cost more than £40million.

The Gunners recently signed Jorginho but might want more of a long-term addition to their squad in that department, where the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are also at the age where their peak years may be behind them.

If Fulham do end up selling Palhinha for over £40m, it will go down as smart business by the west London outfit, who signed the player for just £17m, according to the Sun’s report.