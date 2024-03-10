Arsenal and Liverpool linked with Premier League ace who could cost £90 million

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been linked with a move away from the club and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been mentioned as potential destinations.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Palhinha could be a tremendous signing for the two clubs and he could be gettable this summer for the right price.

Meanwhile, a report from TEAMtalk claims that the midfielder is valued at £90 million. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Arsenal are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a reliable defensive midfielder in the Premier League, and he was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether the German champions return for him at the end of the season.

Joao Palhinha would improve both teams

Liverpool could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder like him. Although Wataru Endo has done an impressive job since moving to the Premier League, Liverpool need more depth in the position. Palhinha is at the peak of his powers and he will add defensive cover and physicality to the Liverpool midfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal might need to replace Thomas Partey at the end of the season. The Ghana international has had his fair share of injury problems and Arsenal need to bring in alternatives.

Palhinha could form a strong partnership with Declan Rice in the middle middle of the park.

Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool will certainly be an attractive proposition for the Portuguese international, and he is likely to be tempted.

However, it is fair to assume that Fulham will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.