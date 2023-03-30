‘Complete nonsense’ – Marcus Rashford responds to Man United contract demand rumours

There aren’t too many better players in the world right now than Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, and the striker has shot down rumours of his potential contract demands to stay at the club.

The Daily Star ran a story which suggested the England front man wanted to become the highest paid player in the Premier League, earning an eye-watering £500,000 per week.

Given he will only have a year left on his current deal at the end of this season, it makes sense for the 25-year-old to renegotiate terms.

Any new contract would likely see him through a player’s supposed ‘peak’ years, and Rashford is right to want to be paid accordingly.

However, keen to avoid any issues with his club, Rashford has come out to distance himself from the rumours.

‘Just before this one starts to do the rounds!’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘It’s complete nonsense. The club and make (sic) self have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.’

Since the World Cup, the striker has bagged 19 goals, four assists and five man of the match awards per WhoScored.

That sort of prowess in front of goal deserves to be recognised, and there’s no suggestion that Man United won’t remunerate him accordingly.

It might be a stretch to see him getting towards half a million pounds a week, though as the player himself has already noted, he will be respectful towards his employers with regards to contract discussions.

Whoever is in charge of the club this summer, surely tying down the hitman will be of the utmost importance.