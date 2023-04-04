Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-game ban for his push on referee Chris Kavanagh during an FA Cup tie last month.

The Serbia international was in action for Fulham during the side’s FA Cup quarter-final against Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United.

And although the Cottagers led the game a 60-second implosion that saw Willian handle the ball on the line and Mitrovic rage at Kavanagh, both players, along with manager Marco Silva, were shown straight red cards.

The Red Devils then went on to win the cup tie convincingly after sealing a 3-1 victory.

As for Mitrovic, whose conduct was undoubtedly the worst of the trio, he has now been handed an eight-game ban. The Serbian striker will return for his side’s final three games of the season which will be an away game against Southampton and a home tie against Crystal Palace before the Londoners travel to Old Trafford for their final game of the season against Manchester United.