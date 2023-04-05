Arsenal remain keen on star who could now be cleared for £70million transfer

Arsenal reportedly remain keen on a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

And it could now be that Brighton would accept an offer in the region of £70million to let the talented young Ecuador international go, according to Football Insider.

Caicedo is one of the finest young players in Europe, and one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, so the Gunners would undoubtedly do well to bring him in to give them fresh legs in the middle of the park.

Although Mikel Arteta’s side are having a superb season with influential performances from the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho, they could do with someone younger coming in soon.

Caicedo looks an ideal fit for Arsenal’s style of play, though the report from Football Insider also mentions that Liverpool and Chelsea could be in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature as well.

Still, with Arsenal almost certain to be in the Champions League next season, while Chelsea and Liverpool will probably miss out, that should surely give Arteta’s men the edge in any transfer battle.