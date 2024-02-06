Video highlights show just how bad £100m-plus Chelsea signing has been

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo looked like he’d potentially be one of the most exciting signings of the season when he moved from Brighton in the summer, but his time at Stamford Bridge has been a disaster so far.

The Ecuador international has not looked anywhere near as good as he did for Brighton, and though he’s far from the only big-money signing to struggle for Chelsea in recent times, the sheer cost of his arrival perhaps means the spotlight is on him more than most.

BBC Sport had Caicedo’s fee as an initial £100million that could potentially rise to £115m, which would make him a Premier League record signing, but he looks far from that in these video highlights below…

Pictures via Sky Sports and others

Chelsea fans will be dismayed at how things are going for their club, with every top player they sign just getting worse when they step onto the pitch in a blue shirt.

Graham Potter and Frank Lampard struggled with Chelsea last season and Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t fared much better, so although he’ll surely be under pressure soon one has to wonder if the issue is really the manager.