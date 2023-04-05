Video: Horrible scenes in Feyenoord vs Ajax match as player has head split open by fan

Feyenoord and Ajax are in action tonight in the Dutch Cup semi-final and the match was suspended for a period of time after Davy Klaasen was struck on the head by a lighter.

The incident occurred after the hour mark with Ajax 2-1 ahead in the match. A fan from the home crowd then decided to throw a lighter at Klaasen and it split his head open causing the match to be suspended.

The former Everton star was furious following his injury but the game has now resumed. Further ramifications will likely follow in the coming days as disgusting incidents such as this should never be seen at a football match.

