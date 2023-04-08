Chelsea issue concerning statement in aftermath of Wolves defeat

It wasn’t the greatest start to Frank Lampard’s second spell as manager of Chelsea, with the Blues also issuing a concerning statement after the match against Wolves.

With their former midfielder back in the hot-seat, Chelsea fans might’ve expected a swashbuckling performance from the visitors to Molineux, but the west Londoners returned to the capital without a point after Matheus Nunes’ incredible strike sealed all three points.

There was no real sign of a ‘new manager bounce’ and coming ahead of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid, the defeat will have done nothing for the confidence of a brittle outfit.

That is, perhaps, Lampard’s biggest issue in the time he has as manager, assuming that his tenure remains as caretaker only until the end of the current Premier League campaign.

After the match, the official Chelsea website issued a statement regarding homophobic chanting that had come from the home section of supporters.

It read:

Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable. It condemns the homophobic chanting by some home fans at Molineux this afternoon. Chelsea will continue to work closely with Chelsea Pride and the broader football community to eradicate these vile chants from our game.

That the Blues even have to release such a statement in this day and age is regrettable, but it is absolutely the right thing to do in order to highlight the small-minded minority that appear intent on spoiling matches for the football going public.

Football is for all and must remain inclusive.