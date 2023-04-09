Worry for Arsenal after key defender missing from squad ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal are preparing for arguably their most important game of the season.

The Gunners, who are on course to win their first Premier League title since 2004, are set to play Liverpool at Anfield in Sunday’s blockbuster match.

Currently five points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who thumped Southampton 4-1 on Saturday, Arsenal are looking to add another three points to their tally and move eight clear again.

Failure to get a good result against Liverpool will undoubtedly blow the title race wide open with just eight games to go, and manager Mikel Arteta will know today’s match will a huge challenge for his young Gunners.

And the Londoners’ task may have just got a whole lot harder after defender William Saliba was not spotted alongside his teammates walking into Anfield on Sunday morning.

⚠️ William Saliba was not spotted with the team on their pre-match walk in Liverpool this morning. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) April 9, 2023

Journalist Freddie Paxton claims not to have seen the Frenchman, suggesting he will not be in line to feature when the two sides kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time).

Saliba’s suspected absence will be a huge blow for Arteta and Arsenal. The Frenchman has started in 27 league matches this season and has formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.