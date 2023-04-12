Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season and journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Gunners are keen on signing him. Apparently, the player is valued at €15 million and a club with Arsenal’s resources should be able to afford him with ease.

The defender has been a key player for Wolfsburg this season and he has five goals and an assist to his name in the league. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Mikel Arteta who has had to use a centre-back as a makeshift right-back this season.

Ben White has been deployed as a right-back quite often this season and Arsenal could certainly use a specialist full-back next year. Baku would be a useful addition to the Arsenal squad and the transfer could look like a bargain for the reported price.

News #Baku: Been told the 25 y/o right back is very open to leave Wolfsburg in summer! Dream destination: ???????. He’s on the shortlist of @Arsenal confirmed! Interest from ?? as well. Possible price tag: Around €15m! Bundesliga this season: 5 ??/ 1 ??@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/lsKbqu3twQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 11, 2023

The 25-year-old has proven his quality in the Bundesliga, and he dreams of a move to the Premier League. It is evident that he wants a step up in his career and the opportunity to play for Arsenal will be an attractive proposition.

The Gunners are expected to win the title this year and compete in the Champions League next season. They will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts and bringing in a quality right-back could prove to be a wise decision.